Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Entrée Resources Price Performance
Entrée Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. 17,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,466. Entrée Resources has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.
Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Entrée Resources
Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.
