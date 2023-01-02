Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $69.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Enzo Biochem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

In other Enzo Biochem news, CEO Hamid Erfanian purchased 100,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 12.6% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

