ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $46.03 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00038243 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00228906 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00784387 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $151.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

