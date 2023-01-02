Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 716,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,092.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETTYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $24.85 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. Essity AB has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $32.35.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

