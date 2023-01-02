Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $61.98 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $15.68 or 0.00094086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,662.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000419 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00423306 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021054 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00893894 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002086 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00578527 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00247215 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00223617 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,760,284 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.