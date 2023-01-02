Ethereum Classic Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $87.24 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $16.16 or 0.00096639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,718.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000431 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00446397 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020883 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.79 or 0.00889948 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002124 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00596771 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00250353 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00234569 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,760,733 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.