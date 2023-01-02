Evmos Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $90.56 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Evmos has a market cap of $90.56 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001805 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00465161 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.02226418 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.92 or 0.29765560 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

