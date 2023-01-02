Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 188,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Evogene alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Trading Up 6.1 %

About Evogene

Shares of EVGN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 98,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.