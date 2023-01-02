Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 188,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
