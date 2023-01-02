Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Update

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $829,528. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Extreme Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 247,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 116,748 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

EXTR traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,279. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

