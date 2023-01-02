Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DUO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.77. 60,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,652. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

