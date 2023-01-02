Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 287,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Farmmi Price Performance

Shares of FAMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 149,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,429. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

Featured Articles

