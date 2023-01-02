FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 490.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FDX stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.20. 79,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,649. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

