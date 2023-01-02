Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,691 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of STERIS worth $31,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 121.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $184.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,675. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,678.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.75.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

