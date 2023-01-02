Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,409 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Clarivate worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Clarivate by 57.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,749,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,501 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Clarivate by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 5.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,537,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. The company had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

