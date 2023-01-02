Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.89. 54,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

