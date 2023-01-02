Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $79.09 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Trane Technologies worth $79,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.17.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.09. 31,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.87. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $202.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

