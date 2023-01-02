Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,945 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $25,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 92.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,368. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.9 %

CBZ stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,473. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $363.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

