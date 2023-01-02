Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.90. 21,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

