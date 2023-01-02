Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Chemed worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,270,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 594.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $510.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,827. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $533.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $4,444,780. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.