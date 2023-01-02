Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 93,737 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,737 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Genpact worth $40,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,685. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genpact Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NYSE:G traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

