Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 693,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $52,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $67.85. 92,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

