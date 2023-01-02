Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $67.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

