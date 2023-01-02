Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

