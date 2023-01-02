Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Raised by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB remained flat at $32.81 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 259,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp



Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

