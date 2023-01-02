Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 4,098 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOOG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.87. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $304.64.

