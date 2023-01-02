Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $17.74 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,655 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.64. 129,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,273. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.