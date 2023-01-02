Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.46. 30,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

