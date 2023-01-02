Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 205,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

