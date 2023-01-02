Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 722 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.96. 29,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.