Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,489 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.54. 25,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $284.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

