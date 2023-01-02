Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 3,214 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQD. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,276 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,481,000 after acquiring an additional 311,136 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 363,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 347,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 645,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,851,205. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.