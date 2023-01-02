Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 3,857 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,264,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 114.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 151,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.36. 13,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,111. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.39.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.