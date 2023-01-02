Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 222 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Financial Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for 3.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $158.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.35.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.