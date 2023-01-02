Financial Comparison: Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) versus Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC)

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals 19.31% 0.28% 0.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals $200,000.00 46.40 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Dakota Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pure Energy Minerals.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dakota Gold and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dakota Gold currently has a consensus target price of 5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.13%. Given Dakota Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Dakota Gold

(Get Rating)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.