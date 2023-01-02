First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

First Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

FNLC stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $330.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.