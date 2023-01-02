First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554,042 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises 4.0% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.55% of First Horizon worth $67,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Horizon Trading Up 0.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 99,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.