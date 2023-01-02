First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stake Lessened by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,158,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,792,997 shares during the period. First Interstate BancSystem makes up about 20.0% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 5.77% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $248,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.65. 12,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,605. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,356.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,719. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.