First Interstate Bank Acquires 460 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

COST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $456.50. 94,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

