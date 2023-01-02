First Interstate Bank Acquires 817 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.07. 84,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

