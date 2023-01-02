First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,092. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

