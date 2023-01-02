First Interstate Bank Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 220,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,073. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

