First Interstate Bank Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,439 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $235,576,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $49,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $30.34. 15,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.61%.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

