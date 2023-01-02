First Interstate Bank Has $520,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Interstate Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 477,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 219,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $101.21. 67,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

