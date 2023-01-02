First Interstate Bank Purchases 1,454 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 173,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,781. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $154.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.76.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.