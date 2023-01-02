First Interstate Bank Sells 6,410 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHM stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $49.22.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

