First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FIF opened at $14.42 on Monday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

