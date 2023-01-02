First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $7.81 on Monday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $89,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

