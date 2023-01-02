First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $7.81 on Monday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
