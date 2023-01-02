First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund ( NYSE:FMY Get Rating ) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

