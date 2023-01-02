First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.75.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.