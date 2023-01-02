First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,332,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTXH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 11,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,591. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend
