First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 37.2% in December

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the November 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.45. 79,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,360. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

